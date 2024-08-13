Mec Com fabricates a record year

Mec Com Fabrications, which employs 230 people across two manufacturing facilities in Hixon, near Stafford, and Cluj-Napoca in Romania, is set to hit the £27 million sales mark after winning a string of new business in electrical power distribution and healthcare.

Its order book is nearly 20 per cent up on the budget set in 2023 and is providing a perfect birthday present for the business, a business that was formed in 1999 by a group of employees who reacted to GEC-ALSTOM wanting to outsource its sheet metal and mechanical components manufacturing capabilities – lock, stock and barrel.

“It has been quite a journey over the last 25 years, and we’ve overcome massive challenges, not least the global crash in 2009, Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic,” explained Richard Bunce, managing director and one of the initiators who led the management buyout in 2005.

“Despite all the external challenges and pressures, we’ve always stayed true to our core principles of delivering exceptional customer service and industry-leading quality. This has seen us build up a blue-chip customer base, including Schneider Electric, Siemens and of course we still supply into GEC-ALSTOM (now GE Renewable Energy).”

He continued: “Continuous investment in skills and the latest technology has seen us purchase state-of-the-art machines from Salvagnini, Trump and Amada, helping us deliver CNC punching, laser cutting, metal forming and welding.

“Over the years, we have also looked to add even greater value, providing electro-mechanical assembly and testing to clients, a globally competitive solution for sub-assemblies, mechanical enclosures, protective relays, and LED lighting.”

Mec Com Fabrications is keen to start laying out the foundations for the next 25 years, with investment planned for its UK headquarters and in European Fabrications, its hugely successful plant in Romania that is generating 10 million euros of sales in its own right.

The decision to launch an Eastern European operation has been critical to helping the domestic operation withstand offshoring and the two facilities continue to work seamlessly to deliver cost-effective and high-quality manufacturing services for its increasingly global client base.

“25 years in business is something to really celebrate, but you can’t stand still in manufacturing, and we need to keep getting better and investing in the future,” added Richard, who has been joined in the business by his son and manufacturing manager Bradley Bunce.

“We have produced a fully costed strategic plan, which will provide our employees with the skills, knowledge and confidence to embrace the challenge and unlock the benefits of digitalisation.”

He concluded: “£500,000 has been put aside to integrate optical inspection, robotics and Industry 4.0 technology into our operations, as well as a complete programme of training for many of our staff. You could call it a 25th birthday present to ourselves.”

Mec Com Fabrication is planning on celebrating its anniversary with a special party, where staff, former employees and key partners can enjoy a night of entertainment and food and drink at the Staffordshire County Showground in October.

15 employees, who were there at the very start in 1999, are still working with the business today and will be recognised as part of the celebrations.