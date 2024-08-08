Workers at famous Staffordshire factory back strike action over pay
Union members at a famous factory in Armitage, Staffordshire, have voted in favour of strike action.
By John Corser
The GMB balloted its members at Armitage Shanks and 87 per cent backed industrial action.
It follows what the union claims are years of real term pay cuts.
Armitage Shanks, which is famous for ceramic sanitaryware and dates back to 1817, is now part of the Ideal Standard bathroom equipment group.
It has sites in Old Road and Church Lane.