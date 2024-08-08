Closed Oldbury store to become a Bensons for Beds

Bensons for Beds has bought 19 former Carpetright stores in a rescue deal.

It came weeks after the UK's largest carpet retailer tumbled into administration.

Shortly after hiring administrators, Carpetright sold its brand, 54 shops and two warehouses to rival Tapi.

However, Bensons for Beds has now said it will save 19 of the more than 200 remaining stores Carpetright confirmed would shut their doors for good including the one at Oldbury Green Retail Park and one at Solihull.

The bed specialist also said it hopes to create job opportunities for former Carpetright staff when it reopens the stores under its brand.

The company employed 1,852 people and operated 273 stores across the UK before entering insolvency.

However, the failure ultimately led to the closure of more than 200 other stores and immediate redundancy for 1,018 workers.

Bensons said it hopes to start trading from the first former Carpetright shop "within the next few months".