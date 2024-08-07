Logistics firm sponsors Walsall FC stand

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pallet-Track, which is based in Millfields Road, Ettingshall, has completed a deal which will see the Saddlers playing in front of The Pallet-Track Stand from the start of the 2024-2025 season.

It has built on a partnership established last season.

Pallet-Track branding now adorns the Poundland Bescot Stadium in preparation for the start of the new Sky Bet League Two season this weekend.

reya Sangha (executive assistant to CEO, Pallet-Track), Adam Brearley (head of commercial, Walsall FC), Stuart Godman (CEO, Pallet-Track) and Keira Webb (commercial executive, Walsall FC)

As well as featuring inside the stadium, the branding will also be visible on the front of the stadium, on the main stand and its nearby giant advertising board, which is estimated to be seen by 3.6 million passing motorists on the M6 every week.

Pallet-Track will also be extending its 1888 Lounge membership to colleagues, shareholder members and suppliers to games and events.

Pallet-Track sponsored the players’ player of the season prize for the 2023-2024 season and chief executive Stuart Godman attended the club’s end of season awards ceremony to present midfielder Brandon Comley with the award.

He said: “As a company which is celebrating two decades in business this year, we know how important it is to play an active part in the local community.

“Our partnership with Walsall FC is a perfect example of this. We get to support an ambitious and popular team and it gives us the opportunity to invite colleagues and shareholders for a fantastic day out at the football.

“We hope this is a partnership which will continue to grow over the years, and we’re already looking forward to the start of the new season.”

Walsall FC head of commercial, Adam Brearley, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Pallet-Track, an established local company, for the next three seasons. The partnership began in the 2023-2024 season and have now increased their commitment by becoming our official main stand sponsor at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, which demonstrates their fantastic support to the football club.

“The support we have received from Stuart Godman, alongside Freya Sangha, has been second to none and we are really looking forward to seeing this relationship grow and welcoming Pallet-Track colleagues and shareholders to our games.”

Pallet-Track launched in 2004 with 46 members and handled 852 pallets during its first night of operation; it now moves more than 4,000,000 pallets a year.