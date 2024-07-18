Legionnaires' disease warning as summer temperatures rise

Lichfield-based Legionella and Fire Safe Services says legionella bacteria is likely to be on the rise.

It has issued a warning to workplace and commercial building owners, care homes, and facilities managers.

The disease, caused by the bacteria, is a severe form of pneumonia that inflames the tiny air sacs in the lungs and their tissues. It can be fatal.

The combination of rising stored water temperatures due to summer temperatures and possibly reduced water usage in buildings due to low occupancy increases the risk of legionella bacteria growth and contamination in many properties and workplaces.

Steve Morris, managing director of LFS based at Britannia House, Britannia Way, said: “A low turnover of water throughout a building, combined with stored water temperatures between 20C and 45C, creates ideal conditions for legionella bacteria to grow and multiply. During this summer, we urge commercial building owners and maintenance teams to take extra care in controlling legionella growth by reviewing the measures they currently have in place and ensuring they are suitable for the current conditions.

“Additional flushing regimes should be considered to maintain a reasonable water turnover, as well as ensure cold water is stored and distributed within well-insulated tanks and pipework. Legionella won’t go away on its own; treatment is required. This is especially dangerous for health-compromised individuals and the elderly.”

Legionella bacteria can also be found naturally in freshwater environments, but they become a health concern when they grow and spread in building water systems, such as tanks, hot and cold water systems, showers, hot tubs, and even garden hosepipes.

LSF says that by taking proactive steps, building owners and managers can ensure their water systems’ safety and protect their occupants’ health during the heatwave and beyond.