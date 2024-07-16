Strategic acquisition for Fortress Safety

This strategic move aims to enhance Wolverhampton-based Fortress's product portfolio by integrating Remlive’s advanced live circuit detection technology, which helps reduce workplace accidents and improve overall safety.

Remlive is moving from Bingley in Yorkshire to the Fortress site in Inverclyde Drive, Parkfields.

Over the last 25 years, Remlive electrical safety warning indicators have been keeping the workplace safe by providing a visual reminder that a circuit is live. Their products are used by some of the world’s largest companies across a wide range of industries, including mining, automation, manufacturing, automotive, and many more.

John Rollason, managing director of Remlive, said: “Fortress has the expertise and market reach to accelerate our mission to improve safety in the workplace. We see huge potential to enhance global workplace safety and bring innovative new product ideas to market by combining our electrical safety capabilities with Fortress machinery safety expertise”.

The acquisition is an important step for both companies, allowing Fortress to expand its offerings in the safety market while leveraging the expertise of Remlive in electrical safety. The combined skill sets open up new possibilities for developing innovative technologies, consolidating Fortress capability to provide comprehensive safety solutions that contribute to saving lives.

The managing director of Fortress, Pete Browitt, said: “Remlive and their indicator products have a strong market reputation. This acquisition allows us to further live our purpose of ‘saving lives by providing the best safety solutions’. By adding Remlive to our portfolio, we strengthen our position as machinery safety experts and enhance our ability to help our customers provide comprehensive solutions that ensure people’s safety."

Fortress rcentley won the King's Awards for Enterprise for international trade, recognising outstanding growth in overseas sales.

The company was established in 1977 and employs 141 people in the UK and more than 250 in total worldwide.