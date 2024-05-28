Lesters looks to green the supply chain with new automotive offer

The leading manufacturer of high-performance packaging has introduced a specialist ‘automotive’ division to work even closer with its growing customer base that features original equipment manufacturers, first and second tier suppliers and third-party logistics providers.

A team of experts in design, sales, marketing, and logistics are on hand to help clients reduce their carbon footprint through supply chain optimisation and the replacement of plastics and foams with sustainable packaging mediums.

“Our automotive experience, expertise and consultative approach go beyond the product to help identify and create value in supply chains…whether that is reducing end-to-end costs, increasing efficiencies or boosting sustainability,” explained Mark Aucott, automotive business manager at Lesters.

“The sector is complex and requires a circular approach and that is where this new offer really comes into its own. From initial consultations and identifying different types of material to testing and tapping into our expansive prototyping capability”.

He continued: “By employing this method, we’ve been able to help several of our automotive customers potentially reduce their supply chain costs by up to 25 per cent – a saving that can run into the hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“We also have the added benefit of Lesters Logistics – our very own supply chain capability that closes the loop for the customer and can provide next day delivery, ‘stock and serve’ and ‘pick and pack’ services.”

Lesters has enjoyed a major period of expansion, with over £7 million invested in creating an ecosystem around its core large format high performance box manufacturing capabilities and capacities.

This is supported with market leading design and innovation facilities, aligned with both theoretical and physical pack testing to support product development and testing before implementation.

Thanks to its two TCY Casemakers, which are capable of printing in three colours, the company has the capability to run over 465,000 large format, sustainable cases per day.

On the automotive side of the business, Lesters offers heavy duty packaging for extreme protection of intricate components and valuable items, and ‘Easy Pick’ folding pick bins that don’t require gluing or staples, making them easy to assemble.

It also has a strong track record in bespoke die cuts, providing a wide range of style and board grades, as well as a host of tailored options that offer a unique combination of strength and weight saving features.

Mark, who has been involved in the automotive industry for the last 20 years, went on to add: “Electrification is something that everyone is talking about, and we have already developed innovative packaging that has reduced costs in their supply chain.

“There is also major growth in the field of new automotive start-ups, where our expertise in setting up packaging and packaging lines can ensure a smooth transition into start of production (SOP).”

One recent example of Lesters capability in this field is its work with Rolec, the UK’s leading manufacturer and supplier of EV charge points.

With sales for electric cars going through the roof, the customer had seen a massive increase in demand for its products, yet the packaging hadn’t really kept up with its innovation and growth.

Led by design manager Greg Burton and his three-strong team, Lesters came up with a new solution for its Zura intelligent charger that was optimised for the courier service, removed all plastic from the equation and upgraded the end user ‘opening’ experience.

Following numerous prototypes, the client settled on a unique one-piece design using a high-quality print large format box, with the print carried through the internals and the box featuring integrated fittings.

The packaging has reduced the number of SKUs from four to just one and is suitable for the complete product range, including the five-metre tethered, 5m double tethered and 10m single tethered options.