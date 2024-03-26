The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is the first chapter in founder Ben Davidson’s plans to grow the business he launched in the city centre and Edgbaston in 2012.

The move sees a total of eight staff join Davidson Estates permanently, including two directors as consultants, bringing total staff now to 15 in the firm’s Edgbaston head office and Colmore Row City Centre branch.

Arkade was established by former property solicitor Andrew Kay and Beatriz Rose in 2001 and now includes directors Sybilla Rose, James Clapham and Carol McEntee.

Mr Davidson said: “We have been discussing our mutual goals with the directors of Arkade Property, and others, for some time, and I am very pleased that we have been able to complete a deal to bring Arkade into the Davidson group.”

Davidson Estates is consistently ranked, year on year, in the top 3% of all estate and letting agencies in the UK, and has won the ESTAS award for ”Customer Service” for 2023/24.

Mr Davidson added: “This is one of the most sought-after and desirable awards there is to win. ESTAS awards are particularly well respected as the awards are decided by your client reviews.”

Jabad Jaigirdar at JLF Law acted for Davidson Estates and Arkade Property was advised in-house.