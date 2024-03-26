Businesses to be honoured at Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards 2024

The date for the Black Country Chamber Business Awards 2024, a dazzling celebration of the businesses shaping the region’s vibrant economic landscape, has been announced as November 21.

A glittering black tie dinner and awards ceremony will take place at The Halls Wolverhampton, operated by Chamber Patron AEG Presents, to honour the very best of our region’s business scene.

As the leading regional support agency for firms in the region, the Black Country Chamber of Commerce stages the annual awards as part of its drive to provide platforms and opportunities for businesses looking to grow, connect and become part of a thriving network.

Last year’s sell-out awards night, held in November, saw an audience of more than 500 guests gather to honour a range of winners from start-ups through to large employers.

CEO Sarah Moorhouse said: “We are delighted to announce that the Black Country Chamber Business Awards 2024 will be held on November 21 to honour the innovative, successful and resilient businesses that bring success throughout the region.

“The Black Country Chamber Business Awards is not just a dinner event but a positive gathering of the brightest minds in our business community to network and forge partnerships under one roof.

“The winners and sponsors receive widespread media coverage, social media buzz, and the chance to take up exclusive networking opportunities so the Chamber team is ready to engage with anyone interested in knowing more about the opportunities for 2024.”

The 2024 awards will build on the successful 2023 event which saw a host of companies honoured. Among the winners were YMCA Black Country Group’s Kellie Simcox, who was named employee of the year, Burke Bros Moving Group who landed the Family Business of the year prize and JJX Logistics, who scooped Medium or Large Business of the Year.

The 2023 winners, sponsors and Chamber partners recently attended a launch event at the awards venue, now called the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls following the recent sponsorship deal, to begin the countdown for this year’s celebration. VOiD Applications, based at Wolverhampton Science Park, won the Excellence in Professional Services prize.

Managing Director Chris Carter encouraged firms to be part of the 2024 awards. He said: “Winning the award has been great for VOiD Applications and we have been promoting it extensively. The award gives prospective customers more confidence when they can see our accomplishments have received external recognition from our local Chamber.”

Companies can align their brands with the cream of our region’s businesses by sponsoring individual categories or taking up one of a number of packages to support the event.

Chamber of Commerce Events and Project Officer Marie Shuker said: “Our awards are a highlight of the region’s business calendar. Last year we received the highest number of applications in every category, achieved a complete sell out for the night and had a long waiting list for tickets.

"Entries will open in the summer and we are looking to work with sponsors who want to make the most of the marketing opportunities from our range of packages.”

For details, email awards@blackcountrychamber.co.uk or call 0330 024 0820.