Developer snaps up former Wetherspoons pub in Willenhall

The Malthouse, located in a prominent corner position on New Road fronting the B4464 and B4484, closed its doors last year.

Offers in the region of £650,000 had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR) ahead of a sale being completed.

TSR’s Martin Zaki, who facilitated the move, said: "The property is set on a substantial plot that is located at the very heart of Willenhall.

"As part of a £55 million investment, there are works planned to be undertaken to provide a passenger rail service in Willenhall next year, which will be a short walk from the property.

“We are delighted to have completed this sale to the local developer," added Mr Zaki.

The Malthouse in The Dale closed in March last year and was then put up for sale by the pubs chain.

The pub was once a cinema and is on the site of a malthouse – one of the outbuildings of nearby Dale House, which was built for the Hincks family in 1750.

The malthouse was later converted to The Coliseum, which opened in 1914, on the eve of the First World War.

The building has a gross internal floor area of 10,236 sq ft across four floors, with the ground floor, where the pub and restaurant area was located, approximately 7,640 sq ft.