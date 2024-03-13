Planned refurb for Aldi will lead to it becoming 'larger and brighter with new layout'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aldi in Bearwood Road, Bearwood, will be shutting its doors at 4pm on Sunday.

It isn't expected to reopen until autumn.

Bosses at the discount supermarket chain have said the store will have more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges, as well as wider aisles, when customers are welcomed back.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We will close our Bearwood store on March 17 at 4pm to carry out refurbishment works.

“When we reopen in the autumn, the store will be larger, and in our new layout, which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges.

"It will be much brighter with simpler layouts and wider aisles.

"We will keep the community updated on developments.”

Once the store closes, the nearest Aldi stores will be in Oldbury, Birmingham and Selly Oak.