Strong ye4ar for Rentokil Initial

Revenue was up 44.7 per cent to £5.37 billion and pre-tax profit rose by 66.9 per cent to £493 million.

The group, which has specialist hygiene offices at Castlegate Business Park, Dudley, said it enjoyed good organic revenue growth across all business categories with pest control up 4.5 per cent and hygiene and wellbeing by 4.8 per cent.

Profit was helped by the acquisition of pest control business Terminix in North America.

The recommended final dividend of 5.93p makes a total 2023 dividend of 8.68p per share, an increase of 15 per cent.

Andy Ransom, the chief executive of Rentokil Initial, said: "The group overall delivered a good operational and financial performance in 2023, despite weaker growth in North America."

Mr Ransom said it was taking action to reinvigorate organic growth in the North American business.

He said Rentokil Initital had started 2024 with confidence in its plans.