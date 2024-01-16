Firm adopts ERP and soon sees growth boost

The new imported stock range is part of the company’s plans to continue recent expansion it has achieved thanks to a new software solution reducing admin time and purchase returns, while increasing stock quote and delivery turnarounds, along with revenue for the company.

Set up in 1981, West Midlands Fasteners acquired the Parabolt Construction Fixings brand in 2004. Its nationwide distribution and rapid service on special fasteners and security fixings, combined with a close relationship with major manufacturers such as Lindapter and Rawlplug,is used by a global customer base across construction, pipeline and engineering industries.

Most recently West Midlands Fasteners provided the rail clips for a London Underground project. The company also provided fasteners and fixings for other major projects this last year, including the construction of Amazon distribution centres and the box encapsulation plant construction for Sellafield.

Competition in the market for super-fast delivery was increasing exponentially with a sharp rise in industrial projects across the UK. As a result, West Midlands Fasteners aims to maximise its sales channels so has invested in a new range of imported products.

To keep on top of increasing customer demand, West Midlands Fasteners has hired additional staff. As a result, the company recognised the need to switch to an alternative software solution that offered a faster way to produce quotes for customers, to remain ahead of competitors.

OGL Software recommended its Profit4 business and stock management software, which is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system that has been designed to help merchants digitally transform their operations by supporting multi-channel selling.

Leon Cunnington, sales manager, said: “Stock control on our previous system, Sage 200, was not as quick or as accurate as needed so, due to the office team being stretched with increasing customer demand, we knew we had to switch from Sage to a more efficient software. OGL Software’s Profit4 has been fantastic as we had extensive training on its features and how to use it, but it was so simple to pick up as it is not at all complicated.

“Now, using Profit4, we can identify the exact bin location for individual products, which makes life easier. We use it in the warehouse for stock transfers, which are now done in just a few clicks. Using Profit4, we can check whether the stock item requested is available for same day delivery if that’s what the customer wants or whether we need to order it in.

“Another great benefit of the stock management feature is that, if there are stock discrepancies, Profit4 enables the stock levels to be quickly adjusted to account for those changes. The trade counter is also faster now with Profit4. It has even sped up the dispatch process as multiple orders can be dispatched in one go, making it easier for us and the drivers, and speeding up routes to ensure delivery to our customers when they expect their order.”

West Midlands Fasteners recently achieved ISO9001 accreditation thanks in part to OGL Software’s Profit4 helping the company with customer service improvements and maintaining its already high levels of quality management from stock to shipment and delivery.

Every facet of the Profit4 software is built around roles and user requirements, with a modern, intuitive user interface built on future-proof technology to manage all core business processes, making it quick and easy to use.

In addition to ensuring stock was available for same day delivery if requested, OGL Software offers updates and new features for Profit4 that are based on customer feedback.

Leon concluded: “Our customer service is great now, with quotes provided within minutes, which gives us an edge in a fast-paced industry. This means there is no need for customers to chase. Using Profit4 we can even send automated acknowledgements to customers, so they know when they are getting what they ordered. There are no separate purchase orders needed, so less mistakes, and we can raise queries and mistakes within orders, which helps us identify where things are going wrong and log how they have been put right.”