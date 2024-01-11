Wolverhampton-based Tile Choice files notice of intention to call in administrators

Tile Choice, founded in 1991, has its headquarters at Crown House, Millfields Road, Ettingshall where its 30,000sq ft warehouse and distribution centre is also based.

The business has a separate store in Millfields Road and its 18 stores also include Cannock, Kidderminster, Lichfield, Shrewsbury, Telford, Walsall and West Bromwich.

None of the directors were available for comment.

The notice was filed by representatives from The Wilkes Partnership.

It will protect Tile Choice from any creditor action for a period of around 10 days while the company attempts to find a way forward.

The business employed 116 in June 2022 and reported annual revenue of £15.9 million.

Tile Choice have been sponsors of the main stand at Walsall Football Club’s Poundland Bescot Stadium since 2022 and has been a sponsor at the club for many years.

The family firm was started by managing director Kevin Beasley with a small shop in Wolverhampton.