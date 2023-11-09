Chamber awards celebrate best of the Black Country

The 22nd awards took place on Thursday, November 9 at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

Kingswinford-based JJX Logistics at the Pensnett Estate, Kingswinford, was announced as medium or large business of the year.

The family business award went to Wolverhampton's Burke Bros Moving Group with A&M EDM in Smethwick taking home the excellence in manufacturing and engineering accolade.

More than 500 guests attended the glittering annual celebration.

The awards this year aimed to reflect the talent, tenacity, and transformation, which helps puts the Black Country on the map.

The evening included a performance from Britain’s Got Talent finalist Amy Lou from Tipton.

Sarah Moorhouse, chamber chief executive, said: “It was fantastic evening of celebration and gave us the opportunity to showcase and profile the innovative, successful, and high-performing businesses that are located right across the Black Country.

“Our awards are always popular, but we received the highest number of applications in every category this year, beating previous years hands down, meaning the evening was a complete sell out and we had a long waiting list for tickets.

“The wide range of categories resonated with many and helped give recognition to a range of sectors and business approaches, which all contribute to driving forward growth and investment across the area, as well celebrate the region’s talent and tenacity."

The other award winners were: business commitment to the community, Wolves Foundation; employee of the year, Kellie Simcox, YMCA Black Country Group; employer of the year, School of Coding, Wolverhampton; excellence in international trade, Lebronze Alloys UK, Aldridge; excellence in professional services, VOiD Applications, Wolverhampton; excellence in science, technology and innovation, Sandwell College; most promising start-up business , Daniel-Scott Recruitment, Halesowen; outstanding support to the Armed Forces, Lord Combustion Services, Oldbury; small business of the year, Birchills Automotive Presswork (Oliver Wellings Designs), Walsall and young employee or young apprentice of the year, Jaspreet Kaur, Penny Post Credit Union, Wolverhampton.