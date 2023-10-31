Walsall butchers shop forced to temporarily close after inspectors find rodent infestation

The entrance leading to Beacon Farm Butchers in Aldridge. Photo: Google

Beacon Farm Butchers, off Beacon Road, in Aldridge, was closed for several days last week after a visit from environmental health officers at Walsall Council.

Officers issued a hygiene emergency prohibition notice to close the shop immediately after finding the rodent infestation.

The closure was ordered by Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday and the business was ordered to pay court costs of £475.

But staff at the shop said it was able to reopen again yesterday.

Councillor Garry Perry, Walsall Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities, said: “We take food safety very seriously.

"When we find businesses are not meeting the correct standards, we take action for the health and safety of the public.

"Rats, cockroaches, and mice have no place in food premises.

“Closing down any Walsall businesses is the last thing we want to do.

"The council is dedicated to helping companies succeed, and we want to collaborate with them to make sure they are conducting their operations legally and in a way that keeps residents and customers safe."

A member of staff at the shop, who did not want to be named, said the shop was closed for four days last week but added: "It's all been put right.