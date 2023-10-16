World’s biggest Pothole Pro fleet set to fix Britain’s roads

Dawson Group is adding 50 JCB Pothole Pros to its fleet

Commercial asset supplier Dawsongroup has already bought 11 JCB Pothole Pros from the Staffordshire digger group– but all are now out on long-term hire with councils up and down the country, with more urgently needed.

Demand for the machines is huge, especially given the Asphalt Industry Alliance’s annual local authority road maintenance survey estimating that there are a record £14 billion worth of outstanding road repairs in England and Wales – or a nine-year backlog.

Dawsongroup managing director Glen Carruthers said: “We only bought our first JCB Pothole Pro under a year ago and the response has been staggering, with the whole of the current fleet now out on hire. We have placed this additional order simply to keep up with demand.”

JCB Municipalities general manager Ben Rawding said: “It’s great to see the success that Dawsongroup is enjoying with the Pothole Pro. More and more local authorities, and the contractors working on their behalf, are recognising that the Pothole Pro is the best way to fix Britain’s roads quickly and permanently, first time. It is now easier than ever for UK authorities to get a JCB Pothole Pro on to their network, whether it’s in a city or in a rural county and the public will now really start to see their presence on the roads and streets around the UK.”

Tests show the JCB Pothole Pro can complete a pothole repair in less than eight minutes, four times quicker than standard methods and equivalent to 700 potholes per month. With a 40km per hour travel speed, the machine can also rapidly relocate between sites without additional transport costs. The three-in-one machine cuts out the damaged surface, crops the edges and cleans the hole, ensuring a permanent fix.