Dudley Building Society reaches £600 million asset milestone and provides education boost

The news follows significant increases in the number of savings accounts opened over the last few months.

The local savings and mortgages provider has set out ambitious plans to grow the business year on year and to boost the reach of their services within the local region.

Dudley reached their last asset milestone of £500 million back in 2019, and since 2015, their assets have grown by 83 per cent.

To celebrate reaching the milestone, the Dudley have pledged to donate 600 financial education books to their local communities.

James Paterson, Chief Executive at the Dudley said: “We are delighted to have reached such a monumental milestone, as it’s this growth that will help us to continue to support both our customers and communities to achieve their own financial goals.