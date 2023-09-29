Notification Settings

Dudley Building Society reaches £600 million asset milestone and provides education boost

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Dudley Building Society has revealed it has surpassed £600 million in assets for the first time in its 165-year history.

James Paterson
James Paterson

The news follows significant increases in the number of savings accounts opened over the last few months.

The local savings and mortgages provider has set out ambitious plans to grow the business year on year and to boost the reach of their services within the local region.

Dudley reached their last asset milestone of £500 million back in 2019, and since 2015, their assets have grown by 83 per cent.

To celebrate reaching the milestone, the Dudley have pledged to donate 600 financial education books to their local communities.

James Paterson, Chief Executive at the Dudley said: “We are delighted to have reached such a monumental milestone, as it’s this growth that will help us to continue to support both our customers and communities to achieve their own financial goals.

“We are dedicated to supporting families within our local communities to improve their financial wellbeing, and part of this is encouraging people to reflect on how they can budget and save better. We hope that the donation of 600 financial education books to the community will get local people of all ages more engaged with their financial futures.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

