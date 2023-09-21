New stores coming to Merry Hill shopping centre

Rituals is opening at Merry Hill

KENJI presents Asian culture with a British twist and offers a wide range of Eastern-inspired products including design-led homeware, stationery, gifts, and its signature character-based plushie collections.

It will open next to Schuh on the Lower Mall, close to the recently opened Nike Unite and Schuh Kids stores.

It will be hosting interactive installations.for shoppers.

Rituals, will offer a wide assortment, from The Ritual of Sakura collection, home items and gift sets and a range of luxurious bath and body products.

The new shop will be offering many refillable products to keep their B CorpTM certification front of mind for consumers.

Following a recent investment from Phase Eight which has seen it move into an upsized unit with sister brand Hobbs, Rituals will move into Phase Eight’s former site on the Upper Mall.

The two new signings are the latest in a series of new announcements from Merry Hill, including an enhanced leisure offering with the likes of Wagamama and Hollywood Bowl arriving.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “Welcoming brands like KENJI and Rituals allows us to offer our shoppers even more choice across homeware and health and beauty. We’ve seen a rise in demand from our customers across these areas as people continue to prioritise personal care and wellbeing.

“These new signings come hot on the heels of Wagamama and Hollywood Bowl opening their doors. With great emerging retail brands like KENJI and Rituals, and an increasing leisure offering at the centre, we’re continuing to expand the ways in which visitors can spend their time at Merry Hill.”

Stacey Lynch, head of operations at KENJI, commented: “We are so excited to announce that we will be opening at Merry Hill, it’s a sign of KENJI’s continued growth that we’re setting up shop at another top UK retail destination. Bridging the gap between the virtual and real universe is part of our mission, to appeal to modern trends and create an interconnected future.

“Operating a store at such a prominent and dynamic location is instrumental to accomplishing this, so we are thrilled to be opening at Merry Hill later this year.”

Penny Grivea, managing director for UK and Ireland at Rituals, said: “We are so excited to be opening this stand-alone store at Merry Hill. Living during these ever-changing, fast-paced times, we understand more than ever the need for creating moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life.