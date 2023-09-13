BrewDog offering Wilko employees losing their job a free family meal or drink

BrewDog is offering Wilko employees who are losing their jobs a free meal or pint. Photo: Google Maps.

BrewDog, which has a bar on John Bright Street in Birmingham, will give any Wilko employees who have been or will be made redundant a free family meal out or a drink.

The offer, which started on September 4, runs until Saturday, but employees must bring in proof that they work for, or recently worked for, Wilko.

Entitled employees can receive a main, side, and soft drink or pint of 'Headliner' beer per person for up to eight people, up to a specified value.

Alternatively, they can receive a free pint of a 'Headliner' beer or soft drink per person, if Wilko employees are not in the mood for a meal.

Finally, employees can receive a free 'Desk Dog' slot, which gives people a comfortable working space with unlimited teas and coffees, free Wi-Fi, and a free pint to finish the day at 5pm.

BrewDog said: "Calling all Wilko staff! Most people have heard the unfortunate news of the Wilko brand closing down, as a shoulder of support, we'll be offering Wilko staff a few things to hopefully bring a smile to an unfortunate situation.

"Pop in with some sort of proof of your employment, and grab a free pint, or book in a free meal for your family! Offer runs from 4th to 16th September!"

Individuals claiming the offer must provide proof of their former employment at Wilko, such as a recent payslip or termination letter.

This offer is non-transferable and can only be redeemed by the eligible individual or their immediate family members.

Each eligible individual may redeem this offer once for the specified benefits (i.e., one free pint or meal and one free hot desk session).