Severn Trent receives prestigious Princess Royal Training Award

Apprentices at Severn Trent Water

The company who provide water and waste services to 8 million customers across the Midlands and has over 7,000 colleagues, was awarded the prestigious Princess Royal Training Award after developing apprenticeships and becoming an employer provider.

Some 140 individuals currently have the opportunity to achieve apprenticeships through its water, waste and leakage programmes.

All apprentices who have completed the apprenticeship have succeeded, with more than 30 per cent achieving distinction.

Severn Trent’s own training academy developed and delivered the bespoke programme, tailoring them to its business needs, allowing the company to build a more resilient workforce.

Sarah Harris, Head of Severn Trent’s Training Academy said: “We pride ourselves on being able to create opportunities and develop our people, so to be recognised with such a highly regarded awarded feels absolutely incredible.

“We know there’s a shortage in skills, and our industry is no different. It’s why we’ve developed and grown our own offering while continuing to invest in training and skills to create a strong pipeline of talent, while utilising our training Academy and our own trainers.

“We know as a business what we need, and it’s why we’re invested in our training, so we can be ahead of the curve and make sure not only do our people have the learning and skills to do their job, but our customers receive an exceptional service.”

HRH The Princess Royal, President of the City and Guilds of London Institute, approved 53 Awards to a range of organisations across the UK and Ireland, for their outstanding training and skills development programmes, all of which have shown a significant positive impact on their organisation and people.