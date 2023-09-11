Dudley Building Society teams up with Express & Star for free financial webinar

James Paterson

The businesses have partnered to run a free financial wellbeing webinar, at 7pm on September 21, hosted by The Money Charity, which has specialised in helping people to achieve financial wellbeing for 25 years.

The ‘Fundamentals of Financial Wellbeing’ webinar will include key topics such as financial resilience and the cost-of-living crisis, budgeting and keeping track plus borrowing and understanding your credit score.

Other topics will include where to access support for debt, savings, making your money go further and an introduction to organisations offering free, credible support and information.

No participation is needed during the webinar, which has been set up by Dudley Building Society and the Express & Star as part of their commitment to their communities, recognising the impact of the cost-of-living crisis has created many challenges for local people.

Dudley Building Society and the Express and Star have partnered together on a free webinar

James Paterson, Chief Executive at Dudley Building Society, said: “The difficulties which local people are facing around managing their finances is clear to see.

"As a local financial institution, we feel it’s our purpose to support both our customers and community to navigate financial challenges. We hope that this webinar will provide information and tools that people can use to improve their own financial wellbeing.

"Partnering with the Express & Star for this webinar has provided us with the valuable opportunity to support more local people.

"As two prominent businesses in the local community, we see the challenges that local people face, and we want to help people to take control of their financial futures. Regardless of your age, income or location, we strongly feel that there is something valuable to gain from improving your financial wellbeing.”