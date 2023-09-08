Ladder for the Black Country: Engineers join campaign to recruit welding apprentices

Henry Hewitt at European Heathyards

Lead training provider Performance Through People is recruiting for four welding vacancies at European Heathyard Engineering in Brownhills, which supplies the nuclear power industry, and two more for kiln and furnace manufacturer Bricesco, based in Wednesbury.

To support the recruitment programme – and provide an opportunity for anyone local who is considering an apprenticeship in welding – PTP is running a six-week Route to Work programme at its engineering centre in Walsall.

Kevin Newell, the project manager at PTP Training working with the two companies, said: “There is a high demand for skilled welders in the Black Country but also for fabrication skills.

“This course will provide applicants with a grounding in both skill sets and follows consultation with both employers. We work closely with recruiting companies to ensure they can find recruits with the right attitudes and aptitudes.

“Here at PTP we are also ensuring that these new recruits will fill the needs of the engineering businesses we work with, as well as providing opportunities for applicants to launch themselves into new careers, learning skills while being paid a wage.

“Ensuring the right fit between company and recruit is vital to the success of any apprenticeship. For example, European Heathyard needs to find candidates with a particular approach, combining a positive attitude to persistence and precision.

“Welding in the nuclear industry is an especially delicate and accurate job – there are very narrow margins of error. As a result, the company has very particular needs when it comes to recruiting apprentices.

“Here at PTP we recognise these needs and have already helped recruit a previous apprentice at European Heathyard who is make excellent progress.”

Both Bricesco and European Heathyard are recruiting due to expansion, so both employers are providing an ideal opportunity for the right candidates.

Gill Durkin, business executive at PTP added: “Both businesses want to recruit apprentices who wish to learn new skills, be rewarded for a good day’s work and grow with them.”

The six-week welding course is fully funded for any West Midlands resident aged 19 years or over who is not in employment, education or training.

The course will provide English, maths and digital support where required, pre-employment training to give the applicant the best chance of securing the job, training in the principles of MIG and TIG welding, health and safety, crane handling, safe use of grinders and cutters, basic understanding of Computer Aided Design, understanding drawing and diagrams, measuring and marking out.