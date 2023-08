Final whistle for sports pub licensee after 35 years behind the bar as he embarks on new career

The licensee of a sports bar has spoken of his sadness at leaving the industry after a career of 35 years.

Wayne Etheridge when The Britannia Sports Bar was celebrating the Euros in 2021 Wayne Etheridge is handing over the keys of The Britannia Sports Bar in High Street, Wollaston, which he has run for 13 years.