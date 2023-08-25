Notification Settings

Reports emerge of last-gasp bid to save stricken Wilko

By Matthew Panter

A Canadian businessman has reportedly launched a last-minute bid to save stricken retailer Wilko.

Wilko, with shops across the region, tumbled into administration two weeks ago, putting the future of its 400 shops in doubt.

Administrators from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) have sought offers from interested firms in an effort to save jobs and stores.

According to reports by the Press Association, Doug Putman, who bought music retailer HMV in 2019, is set to make an offer. However, thee BBC reported it is unlikely to meet legal requirements.

It comes after the GMB union, which represents more than 3,000 of Wilko’s 12,500 staff, said it had been told the high street chain plans to close stores next week and will announce a raft of redundancies. PwC said this was “speculation”.

A spokesperson said: “Since our appointment as administrators of Wilko we have worked relentlessly to secure a sale of the business, and talks are continuing with a number of parties.

“As administrators we’re intent on achieving the best outcome for everyone involved while preserving as many jobs as possible and adhering to our statutory duty to act in the best interests of the creditors as a whole.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on individual bidders or interested parties at this stage in the process.”

Wilko has more than 400 stores across the UK, with several branches across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

These include:

  • Market Drayton - Frogmore Road

  • Oswestry – New Street

  • Shrewsbury – Darwin Shopping Centre

  • Telford – Unit 1 Southwater Way

  • Wellington – Market Street

  • Wrexham – Island Green

  • Stores at risk of closure in the Black Country and Staffordshire are:

  • Blackheath - 5 Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis

  • Bloxwich - Units 2 Market Place, High Street

  • Dudley - 39-41 High Street

  • Great Bridge - 60/70 Great Bridge, Tipton

  • Halesowen - 8-10 Hagley Street

  • Kidderminster - Market Street

  • Lichfield - 12-14 Bore Street

  • Rugeley - Shrewsbury Mall, Market Street

  • Stafford - Broad Street

  • Stourbridge - 64-67 High Street

  • Uttoxeter - 21 High Street

  • Walsall - Unit B Park Place, Townsend Square

  • Wolverhampton - Unit 233 Mander Centre, Dudley Street

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

