Jenna joins board of directors at Willshee’s Waste and Recycling

Jenna Willshee promoted to Board Director at Willshee's Waste & Recycling

The move comes after Jenna's following a 13-year career at the Burton family-owned waste management business.

Jenna’s responsibilities as a director will focus on leading and developing the customer service, office management, payroll and human resource functions within the growing company which comprises of 140 people.

She joined the family business straight from school, studying Business Management and taking her Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) qualifications alongside her job.

“I was always committed to working in the family firm but the longer I’m here, the more ambitious I get for the business!" she said.

"While waste and recycling is a predominantly male environment, I have never known anything else and given that my mum Maria has been integral to the company from day one, I have always had a good role model who has consistently supported women progressing within the organisation.

"This was formally recognised by J.P. Morgan in their latest annual Top 200 UK Women-Powered Business Report – and we are so pleased to be listed for the first time!”