Hairdresser shares pride at taking over award-winning Royston Blythe salons

The hugely successful salon, a staple of the community in Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, has been synonymous with style and stars, earning a stellar reputation since it was set up 34 years ago.
Charles Douek joined the award-winning Royston Blythe hair salon at the age of 21 – now 14 years later he is leading the business into a new era.
The hugely successful salon, a staple of the community in Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, has been synonymous with style and stars, earning a stellar reputation since it was set up 34 years ago.