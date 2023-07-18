Half year and annual revenue up for growing DX

DX has sites in Willenhall and a DX Courier base in Tipton

Growth prospects have been enhanced by the addition of Tuffnells depots

DX, which offers parcel freight, secure courier and logistics services, said that in the six months to July1 the network had been expanded and reshaped.

Revenue for the financial year is expected to be approximately 10 per cent ahead of the previous year at £470 million for the group which has sites in the Black Country including a main hub at Willenhall and a DX Courier base in Tipton.

Capital expenditure over the financial year was £10.9m with DX continuing to invest in its fleet, including electric vehicles.

Both DX Freight and DX Express contributed increased revenue.