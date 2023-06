Wolverhampton bar owner says 'future is bright' as Wolves fans pour in and Blur book in for after party

Premium By Paul Jenkins Wolverhampton Business Published: 1 hour ago Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The owner of a Wolverhampton bar in the shadow of the newly re-opened The Halls says the future of the city centre is bright.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

North Street Social owner Johnny Jones Jonny Jones, who owns North Street Social, has reversed a decision to put the venue up for auction after seeing footfall increase in the last few months.