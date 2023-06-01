Notification Settings

Pub doors reopen in Wombourne as Black Country Ales launches 49th venue

By John Corser

Black Country Ales is today opening its 49th pub.

The refurbished Old Bush in Wombourne
The Old Bush in High Street Wombourne opens to the public at 12 noon.

The building opposite the village police station has undergone a traditional refit to a one room pub with the bar moved to a new position and the car park has been improved.

Angus McMeeking, managing director of Kingswinford-based BCA, said the team was ready to welcome customers with an array of real ales.

The Old Bush is a former Marston’s pub which BCA bought in January.

A preview night was held for BCA staff and guests including members of local branches of the Campaign for Real Ale on Wednesday evening.

The chain is currently refurbishing its 50th pub – The New Inn at Tutbury, near Burton upon Trent.

Kingswinford-based Black Country Ales bought its first pub in 1999 when it took over The Old Bull’s Head in Lower Gornal where it also has its own brewery.

It now has a wide range of inns across the West Midlands region, including Shropshire.

