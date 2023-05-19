Birmingham restaurant to close almost a year after first opening

The move is in answer to difficult trading conditions during and post-pandemic, which has had a huge impact on leisure operators across the country.
The challenges of a much-changed economic landscape over the past 12 months of rising costs, inflation, spiralling energy charges and regular train strikes have proved too great for a site which Vinoteca had hoped to continue to grow over the coming years.
Vinoteca director Charlie Young said: “It is with great sadness that we have had to make the very difficult decision to close the doors at Vinoteca Birmingham and are heart-broken to be leaving the incredible Paradise development and a city we have grown to respect and admire.
Another director, Brett Woonton, added: “We would like to thank all our loyal staff and customers who contributed to Vinoteca Birmingham over the past year.”
Vinoteca Birmingham was the only regional location for the group and the most recently opened. The remaining five locations in London are not affected and will continue to trade as normal.