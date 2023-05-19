Birmingham restaurant to close almost a year after first opening

The Birmingham restaurant and wine bar is closing

The move is in answer to difficult trading conditions during and post-pandemic, which has had a huge impact on leisure operators across the country.

The challenges of a much-changed economic landscape over the past 12 months of rising costs, inflation, spiralling energy charges and regular train strikes have proved too great for a site which Vinoteca had hoped to continue to grow over the coming years.

Vinoteca director Charlie Young said: “It is with great sadness that we have had to make the very difficult decision to close the doors at Vinoteca Birmingham and are heart-broken to be leaving the incredible Paradise development and a city we have grown to respect and admire.

Another director, Brett Woonton, added: “We would like to thank all our loyal staff and customers who contributed to Vinoteca Birmingham over the past year.”