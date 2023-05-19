700-year-old Stourbridge hotel with dark history is put up for sale

Dunsley Hall Hotel Picture: Fleurets

Dunsley Hall in Stourbridge has been passed through a line of wealthy families and aristocrats since 1304.

In 1812, the manor was owned by a farmer, Benjamin Robins, who lived at Dunsley Hall. Legend has it that on December 18 that year Mr Robins was on his way home from Stourbridge market when he was shot in the back and robbed just half a mile from his home.

One of the bedrooms Picture: Fleurets

A meeting room Picture: Fleurets

The 57-year-old managed to make it back to the hall but died 10 days later. He was buried at Enville Church on January 1, 1813.

In 2005, Dunsley Hall became a hotel after it was bought by a Kinver family. It is now on the market for £1.6 million and is being listed by Fleurets estate agents.

The drawing room Picture: Fleurets

The views from the hotel Picture: Fleurets

The hotel is made up of 11 en-suite rooms, a drawing room, a lounge, and two conference rooms. It also has a large garden and patio set within 14 acres of countryside.

The description on Rightmove reads: "Whilst perhaps older in places, the original Hall is believe to be of 16th Century construction with various later additions and extensions.

The rear of the building Picture: Fleurets

"Of mostly two-storey construction, the original building is timber framed but now has an outer skin of brick and lies beneath a pitched tiled roof. The extensions lie to the side and rear.

"The Hall is set behind a car park whilst to the side are beautiful landscaped gardens including patio; feature pond and rose garden."