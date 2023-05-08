Ladder for the Black Country: Disabled fitness company expands with two apprentices

Kenzy Wilkins, Scott Smith and Michael Hogg

Invictus Active, based in Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, was set up by Scott Smith and Paul Cooksey, who are both full-time wheelchair users following spinal cord injuries.

Launched in 2015, the company is now focusing on the market growth of its Invictus Active Trainer, a lightweight, portable fitness machine, similar to a treadmill, which helps wheelchair users to get fit.

With the help of Ladder for Staffordshire member PTP, Invictus Active has recruited Kenzy Wilkins, aged 16, from Wolverhampton, on a lean manufacturing Level 2 apprenticeship, and Michael Hogg, aged 22, of Wombourne, on a business administration Level 3 apprenticeship.

Mr Smith, co-founder of Invictus Active, said: “The recruitment went really well thanks to PTP who screened all the applicants so that we had a good list of suitable people for interview.

“Kenzy started with us in December and is already helping with our development of the warehousing and assembly operations.

“Michael joined us in March to assist with the expansion of our administration and sales, and is quickly picking up the basics of the job.”

Invictus Active supplies many disability products across the world, as well as providing online wheelchair fitness sessions, with the aim of enabling anyone to be as fit and active as possible.

The Invictus Active Trainer has sold more than 1,000 since its launch, and the company is now developing links with gyms and international dealers to accelerate its growth.

Mr Smith added: “The trainer has proved itself as a crucial, life-changing piece of equipment to help wheelchair users who are not fit but want to get fit.

“It’s been used in many situations, from the home to hospitals, and the results it gets are amazing.”

Invictus Active received grants from the Staffordshire Means Back to Business campaign to recruit the two apprentices who have expanded the company’s workforce to six.

Gill Durkin, business executive with PTP, which is part of the BCTG Group, said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Invictus Active, which is a fascinating company with a growing reputation for assisting wheelchair users with their unique products.

“We were successful in helping them find the apprentices they needed for their expansion and we’ve already heard good reports on their progress.”