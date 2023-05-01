A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

April's figures from the Food Standards Agency show 26 businesses ranked four out of five, and 30 scoring five out of five.

The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Five out of five:

The Gunmakers Arms, Trysull Road, Wolverhampton

Lotus Blossom, Broadlands Centre, Bilston

Ward Street Fish Bar, Ward Street, Wolverhampton

The Swan, Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton

Stubby Lane Fish Bar, Stubby Lane, Wolverhampton

Boing Zone, Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge

Merchants, Halesowen Road, Halesowen

Gurkha 1816, Wood Green Road, Wednesbury

The Crusty Cob, Cradley Road, Cradley Heath

Family Dining Cafe at Tesco, New Square, West Bromwich

Mr Shaks Fish & Chips & Grill, Windmill Lane, Smethwick

Gough Arms, Jowetts Lane, West Bromwich

Subway, New Square, West Bromwich

McDonalds, Brickhouse Lane South, Tipton

Sodexo (Geopost), Broadwell Road, Oldbury

The Tea Pot Cafe, Langley High Street, Oldbury

The Taypot, Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath

Fridah's Hall, Phoenix House, Oldbury

The Spring Meadow, Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath

Lion Farm Fish & Chips, Hartlebury Road, Oldbury

Crumbles at Kinver Constitutional Club, High Street, Kinver

Landywood Snooker Club, Holly Lane, Great Wyrley

Cyril's Tearoom at The Nurseries, Watling Street, Gailey

The Seven Stars, Cannock Road, Bednall

Blakelands Country House, Six Ashes Road, Bobbington

Roundhouse Cafe at Garden Village, Bridgnorth Road, Shipley

Green Man Inn, High Street, Swindon

Hinksford Arms, Swindon Road, Hinksford

Mr Chips, High Street, Kinver

Mr Smiths Fish Bar, High Street, Swindon

Four out of five:

Goodall Chinese Takeaway, Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton

Rocco, Darlington Street, Wolverhampton

Red Lion Bar And Grill, Bilston Road, Wolverhampton

No.1 Fish & Chips, Broad Street, Wolverhampton

The Millions Kitchen, Showell Road, Wolverhampton

The Coffee Pot, Birches Barn Road, Wolverhampton

Mano's Grill & Pizza, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton

XO Wines, Stafford Street, Walsall

Cafe Finesse Desserts, Gallery Square

Noahs Ark Inn, Clarkes Lane, Willenhall

Coco Deluxe Ltd, Nottingham Drive, Willenhall

The Rose and Crown, Bank Street, Brierley Hill

Scoffs Fish Bar, Castle Street, Bilston

Blue Ginger, Moss Grove, Kingswinford

Paul's Cookshop, Halesowen Road, Netherton

Creative Coffee Hub, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill

Chainmakers Fish & Chips, Colley Gate, Cradley

Subway, Forge Retail Park, Lye

Smokin Patties and Desserts, Lower High Street, Wednesbury

Pizza 1, Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury

Grill N Shake, Carters Green, West Bromwich

Miah tandoori, High Street, Rowley Regis

The Coffee Tree, Long Lane, Rowley Regis

The Bistro, Stafford Road, Penkridge

Royal Exchange, High Street, Kinver

The Hawne Tavern, Attwood Street, Halesowen

Three out of five:

Pooja Mithai and Namkeen, Jeffcock Road, Wolverhampton

Pizza Lunt, Lunt Road, Wolverhampton

Chickaros Express, Anchor Road

Rainbow Palace, Stourbridge Road, Stourbridge

China Town, Quarry Bank, Brierly Hill

The Red Lion, Brettell Lane, Brierly Hill

Britannia Inn, Queens Cross, Dudley

Norton Fisheries, The Broadway, Stourbridge

Doreen's Kitchen, Beverley Road, West Bromwich

Antonios Pizza, High Street, Rowley Regis

Griller, Cape Hill, Smethwick

KT Fish Bar, Bell End, Rowley Regis

Domain Plaza and Restaurant, Lombard Street West, West Bromwich

The Shireland Bar & Grill, Shireland Road, Smethwick

Balti King, Owen Street, Tipton

Anujaan Indian Restaurant and Grill, Stafford Road, Huntington

Cafe India, Ivetsey Bank, Wheaton Aston

The Royal Oak, Norton Lane, Great Wyrley

Pizza Go Go, Dudley Road, Lye

Two out of five:

David's Deli, Lower High Street, Stourbridge

Don's Cafe, Masters Lane, Halesowen

Dudley Inn, Dudley Street, Sedgley

One out of five:

Pete's Plaice, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton

Cannock Road Fish Bar, Cannock Road, Wednesfield

Jayjay Nuga Enterprise, Cable Street, Wolverhampton

The Grapes Bar and Grill, Moseley Road, Wolverhampton

Ruby House, High Street, Bilston

Taj Tandoori, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton

Falafel Hamoodi, Temple Street, Wolverhampton

Costa at Kiosk 27, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill

Costa at Kiosk 29, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill

Caspian Pizza, High Street, West Bromwich

The White Swan, Bromford Lane, West Bromwich

China Express, George Road, Oldbury

Quinton Cafe, Wardles Lane, Great Wyrley

Zero out of five: