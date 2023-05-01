April's figures from the Food Standards Agency show 26 businesses ranked four out of five, and 30 scoring five out of five.
The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.
Five out of five:
The Gunmakers Arms, Trysull Road, Wolverhampton
Lotus Blossom, Broadlands Centre, Bilston
Ward Street Fish Bar, Ward Street, Wolverhampton
The Swan, Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton
Stubby Lane Fish Bar, Stubby Lane, Wolverhampton
Boing Zone, Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge
Merchants, Halesowen Road, Halesowen
Gurkha 1816, Wood Green Road, Wednesbury
The Crusty Cob, Cradley Road, Cradley Heath
Family Dining Cafe at Tesco, New Square, West Bromwich
Mr Shaks Fish & Chips & Grill, Windmill Lane, Smethwick
Gough Arms, Jowetts Lane, West Bromwich
Subway, New Square, West Bromwich
McDonalds, Brickhouse Lane South, Tipton
Sodexo (Geopost), Broadwell Road, Oldbury
The Tea Pot Cafe, Langley High Street, Oldbury
The Taypot, Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath
Fridah's Hall, Phoenix House, Oldbury
The Spring Meadow, Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath
Lion Farm Fish & Chips, Hartlebury Road, Oldbury
Crumbles at Kinver Constitutional Club, High Street, Kinver
Landywood Snooker Club, Holly Lane, Great Wyrley
Cyril's Tearoom at The Nurseries, Watling Street, Gailey
The Seven Stars, Cannock Road, Bednall
Blakelands Country House, Six Ashes Road, Bobbington
Roundhouse Cafe at Garden Village, Bridgnorth Road, Shipley
Green Man Inn, High Street, Swindon
Hinksford Arms, Swindon Road, Hinksford
Mr Chips, High Street, Kinver
Mr Smiths Fish Bar, High Street, Swindon
Four out of five:
Goodall Chinese Takeaway, Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton
Rocco, Darlington Street, Wolverhampton
Red Lion Bar And Grill, Bilston Road, Wolverhampton
No.1 Fish & Chips, Broad Street, Wolverhampton
The Millions Kitchen, Showell Road, Wolverhampton
The Coffee Pot, Birches Barn Road, Wolverhampton
Mano's Grill & Pizza, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton
XO Wines, Stafford Street, Walsall
Cafe Finesse Desserts, Gallery Square
Noahs Ark Inn, Clarkes Lane, Willenhall
Coco Deluxe Ltd, Nottingham Drive, Willenhall
The Rose and Crown, Bank Street, Brierley Hill
Scoffs Fish Bar, Castle Street, Bilston
Blue Ginger, Moss Grove, Kingswinford
Paul's Cookshop, Halesowen Road, Netherton
Creative Coffee Hub, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill
Chainmakers Fish & Chips, Colley Gate, Cradley
Subway, Forge Retail Park, Lye
Smokin Patties and Desserts, Lower High Street, Wednesbury
Pizza 1, Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury
Grill N Shake, Carters Green, West Bromwich
Miah tandoori, High Street, Rowley Regis
The Coffee Tree, Long Lane, Rowley Regis
The Bistro, Stafford Road, Penkridge
Royal Exchange, High Street, Kinver
The Hawne Tavern, Attwood Street, Halesowen
Three out of five:
Pooja Mithai and Namkeen, Jeffcock Road, Wolverhampton
Pizza Lunt, Lunt Road, Wolverhampton
Chickaros Express, Anchor Road
Rainbow Palace, Stourbridge Road, Stourbridge
China Town, Quarry Bank, Brierly Hill
The Red Lion, Brettell Lane, Brierly Hill
Britannia Inn, Queens Cross, Dudley
Norton Fisheries, The Broadway, Stourbridge
Doreen's Kitchen, Beverley Road, West Bromwich
Antonios Pizza, High Street, Rowley Regis
Griller, Cape Hill, Smethwick
KT Fish Bar, Bell End, Rowley Regis
Domain Plaza and Restaurant, Lombard Street West, West Bromwich
The Shireland Bar & Grill, Shireland Road, Smethwick
Balti King, Owen Street, Tipton
Anujaan Indian Restaurant and Grill, Stafford Road, Huntington
Cafe India, Ivetsey Bank, Wheaton Aston
The Royal Oak, Norton Lane, Great Wyrley
Pizza Go Go, Dudley Road, Lye
Two out of five:
David's Deli, Lower High Street, Stourbridge
Don's Cafe, Masters Lane, Halesowen
Dudley Inn, Dudley Street, Sedgley
One out of five:
Pete's Plaice, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton
Cannock Road Fish Bar, Cannock Road, Wednesfield
Jayjay Nuga Enterprise, Cable Street, Wolverhampton
The Grapes Bar and Grill, Moseley Road, Wolverhampton
Ruby House, High Street, Bilston
Taj Tandoori, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton
Falafel Hamoodi, Temple Street, Wolverhampton
Costa at Kiosk 27, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill
Costa at Kiosk 29, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill
Caspian Pizza, High Street, West Bromwich
The White Swan, Bromford Lane, West Bromwich
China Express, George Road, Oldbury
Quinton Cafe, Wardles Lane, Great Wyrley
Zero out of five:
Shimla Balti House, Stafford Road, Oxley
Willow Tree Tea Rooms, Bridgnorth Road, Stourton