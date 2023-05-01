Notification Settings

Latest food hygiene ratings across the Black Country and Staffordshire - with two given zero

By Lauren HillWolverhamptonBusinessPublished: Comments

The latest food hygiene ratings for food businesses across the Black Country and Staffordshire have been released, with two spots scoring the lowest zero out of five rating, and 13 scoring a one out of five.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.
April's figures from the Food Standards Agency show 26 businesses ranked four out of five, and 30 scoring five out of five.

The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Five out of five:

  • The Gunmakers Arms, Trysull Road, Wolverhampton

  • Lotus Blossom, Broadlands Centre, Bilston

  • Ward Street Fish Bar, Ward Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Swan, Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton

  • Stubby Lane Fish Bar, Stubby Lane, Wolverhampton

  • Boing Zone, Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge

  • Merchants, Halesowen Road, Halesowen

  • Gurkha 1816, Wood Green Road, Wednesbury

  • The Crusty Cob, Cradley Road, Cradley Heath

  • Family Dining Cafe at Tesco, New Square, West Bromwich

  • Mr Shaks Fish & Chips & Grill, Windmill Lane, Smethwick

  • Gough Arms, Jowetts Lane, West Bromwich

  • Subway, New Square, West Bromwich

  • McDonalds, Brickhouse Lane South, Tipton

  • Sodexo (Geopost), Broadwell Road, Oldbury

  • The Tea Pot Cafe, Langley High Street, Oldbury

  • The Taypot, Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath

  • Fridah's Hall, Phoenix House, Oldbury

  • The Spring Meadow, Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath

  • Lion Farm Fish & Chips, Hartlebury Road, Oldbury

  • Crumbles at Kinver Constitutional Club, High Street, Kinver

  • Landywood Snooker Club, Holly Lane, Great Wyrley

  • Cyril's Tearoom at The Nurseries, Watling Street, Gailey

  • The Seven Stars, Cannock Road, Bednall

  • Blakelands Country House, Six Ashes Road, Bobbington

  • Roundhouse Cafe at Garden Village, Bridgnorth Road, Shipley

  • Green Man Inn, High Street, Swindon

  • Hinksford Arms, Swindon Road, Hinksford

  • Mr Chips, High Street, Kinver

  • Mr Smiths Fish Bar, High Street, Swindon

Four out of five:

  • Goodall Chinese Takeaway, Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton

  • Rocco, Darlington Street, Wolverhampton

  • Red Lion Bar And Grill, Bilston Road, Wolverhampton

  • No.1 Fish & Chips, Broad Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Millions Kitchen, Showell Road, Wolverhampton

  • The Coffee Pot, Birches Barn Road, Wolverhampton

  • Mano's Grill & Pizza, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton

  • XO Wines, Stafford Street, Walsall

  • Cafe Finesse Desserts, Gallery Square

  • Noahs Ark Inn, Clarkes Lane, Willenhall

  • Coco Deluxe Ltd, Nottingham Drive, Willenhall

  • The Rose and Crown, Bank Street, Brierley Hill

  • Scoffs Fish Bar, Castle Street, Bilston

  • Blue Ginger, Moss Grove, Kingswinford

  • Paul's Cookshop, Halesowen Road, Netherton

  • Creative Coffee Hub, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill

  • Chainmakers Fish & Chips, Colley Gate, Cradley

  • Subway, Forge Retail Park, Lye

  • Smokin Patties and Desserts, Lower High Street, Wednesbury

  • Pizza 1, Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury

  • Grill N Shake, Carters Green, West Bromwich

  • Miah tandoori, High Street, Rowley Regis

  • The Coffee Tree, Long Lane, Rowley Regis

  • The Bistro, Stafford Road, Penkridge

  • Royal Exchange, High Street, Kinver

  • The Hawne Tavern, Attwood Street, Halesowen

Three out of five:

  • Pooja Mithai and Namkeen, Jeffcock Road, Wolverhampton

  • Pizza Lunt, Lunt Road, Wolverhampton

  • Chickaros Express, Anchor Road

  • Rainbow Palace, Stourbridge Road, Stourbridge

  • China Town, Quarry Bank, Brierly Hill

  • The Red Lion, Brettell Lane, Brierly Hill

  • Britannia Inn, Queens Cross, Dudley

  • Norton Fisheries, The Broadway, Stourbridge

  • Doreen's Kitchen, Beverley Road, West Bromwich

  • Antonios Pizza, High Street, Rowley Regis

  • Griller, Cape Hill, Smethwick

  • KT Fish Bar, Bell End, Rowley Regis

  • Domain Plaza and Restaurant, Lombard Street West, West Bromwich

  • The Shireland Bar & Grill, Shireland Road, Smethwick

  • Balti King, Owen Street, Tipton

  • Anujaan Indian Restaurant and Grill, Stafford Road, Huntington

  • Cafe India, Ivetsey Bank, Wheaton Aston

  • The Royal Oak, Norton Lane, Great Wyrley

  • Pizza Go Go, Dudley Road, Lye

Two out of five:

  • David's Deli, Lower High Street, Stourbridge

  • Don's Cafe, Masters Lane, Halesowen

  • Dudley Inn, Dudley Street, Sedgley

One out of five:

  • Pete's Plaice, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton

  • Cannock Road Fish Bar, Cannock Road, Wednesfield

  • Jayjay Nuga Enterprise, Cable Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Grapes Bar and Grill, Moseley Road, Wolverhampton

  • Ruby House, High Street, Bilston

  • Taj Tandoori, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton

  • Falafel Hamoodi, Temple Street, Wolverhampton

  • Costa at Kiosk 27, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill

  • Costa at Kiosk 29, Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill

  • Caspian Pizza, High Street, West Bromwich

  • The White Swan, Bromford Lane, West Bromwich

  • China Express, George Road, Oldbury

  • Quinton Cafe, Wardles Lane, Great Wyrley

Zero out of five:

  • Shimla Balti House, Stafford Road, Oxley

  • Willow Tree Tea Rooms, Bridgnorth Road, Stourton

Lauren Hill

