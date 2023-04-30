US car rental giant Enterprise to take over 'eyesore' Dudley site

The site next to Stevens Park in Quarry Bank has been derelict for years

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has submitted plans to take over a long-derelict plot next to Stevens Park on Thorns Road, Quarry Bank, Dudley.

The American car rental giant already has more than 400 branches in the UK, including in Wolverhampton, Wednesbury, Stourbridge, West Bromwich and Lichfield.

The one-acre site, which has been derelict for years, was formerly home to Lye Hyre. It was taken over by Cradley Heath firm Stewardson Developments in December and has been cleared for development.

It is planned for the branch to open from 7.30am-7pm, Monday-Friday; and 8am-5pm on Saturdays. It is expected to create a number of jobs.

An artist's impression of the proposed new Enterprise Rent-A-Car branch

The plans have received widespread backing from the local community, some of whom have submitted official comments.

One supporter of the scheme wrote: "Really pleased to see that this eyesore will be rebuilt. People notice it as they drive to Merry Hill and it makes the area look bad. We need more new renovations like this to regenerate the area."

Another, who lives on High Street, said: "Glad to see something happening to this site. It has been derelict for years, just full of scrap vehicles and junk. This will really smarten up the location."

A neighbour from Stour Hill said it would be great to see the site "finally become productive again", adding: "I hope this gets swift approval."

Further support for the scheme came from another High Street resident, who said: "Not only will this company tidy up the site and bring it into use, but as locals we get a national company moving into the area and investing, creating jobs that provide career prospects.

"I understand Enterprise will have electric vehicle (EV) charging points and will be hiring EV cars and vans.