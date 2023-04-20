Mecca Bingo owner sees net gaming revenue rise

Mecca Bingo at Wednesbury

There are Mecca sites at Bilston, Brierley Hill, Oldbury and Wednesbury.

Parent group Rank's like-for-like net gaming revenue for the third quarter was up 13 per cent to £174.4m.

In its Grosvenor casinos, which includes Walsall, it was up by 15 per cent to £77.9m.

Digital net gaming revenue was ahead 16 per cent at £52.5m.

Casino income was driven by growth in visitor numbers and Mecca also had a four per cent increase in customer visits and a five per cent increase in spend per visit.

The board now expects the group's underlying operating profit for the full year to the end of June will be be at the upper end or slightly ahead of the previously guided range of between £10m and £20m.