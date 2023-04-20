Notification Settings

Mecca Bingo owner sees net gaming revenue rise

By John Corser
Business
Published:

Net gaming revenue was up by nine per cent at Mecca Bingo venue in the three months to the end of March.

Mecca Bingo at Wednesbury
Mecca Bingo at Wednesbury

There are Mecca sites at Bilston, Brierley Hill, Oldbury and Wednesbury.

Parent group Rank's like-for-like net gaming revenue for the third quarter was up 13 per cent to £174.4m.

In its Grosvenor casinos, which includes Walsall, it was up by 15 per cent to £77.9m.

Digital net gaming revenue was ahead 16 per cent at £52.5m.

Casino income was driven by growth in visitor numbers and Mecca also had a four per cent increase in customer visits and a five per cent increase in spend per visit.

The board now expects the group's underlying operating profit for the full year to the end of June will be be at the upper end or slightly ahead of the previously guided range of between £10m and £20m.

Chief executive John O'Reilly said: "We are pleased that the momentum we saw at the start of the second half of our financial year has continued with positive NGR growth across all our businesses. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the investments we have been making to improve the customer experience in our venues have helped drive the improved performance across both Grosvenor and Mecca."

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

