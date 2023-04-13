Notification Settings

A new look for Stafford pub after four-week revamp

By Matthew PanterStaffordBusinessPublished:

A Staffordshire pub has welcomed pub-goers back after an extensive four-week refurbishment.

The Wildwood

Boasting a brighter, more modern look, the renovation has seen The Wildwood in Stafford undergo a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an improved dining area has given the pub a new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Sizzling Wildwood has also introduced an all-new food menu featuring dishes including The Goodfella Burger, Blackened Salmon, Smoke House Platter and T Bone Steak.

General manager, Lisa Challenor said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Wildwood’s new look to our guests.

"Our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look but with the same sizzle it’s always had.”

The pub also has a games area with a brand-new pool table and dart board for guests to enjoy.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

