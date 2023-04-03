Golf club is bought in multi-million deal

Perton Park Golf Club

Perton Park Golf Club at Wrottesley Park Road, Perton, was created in 1990.

It has been bought by The Mount Hotel Wolverhampton, part of family business Aspen Leisure in a multi-million deal.

It will eventually be rebranded as The Mount Golf and Country Club.

Scott Bernard, director of The Mount Hotel at Mount Road, Tettenhall Wood, said that multiple new jobs would be created with the new project, but he could not give a precise number at this stage.

Aspen Leisure is owned by his father Roy Bernard.

The golf club will be refurbished to bring it up to the same standard as the 67-bedroom hotel which employs 106.

"It will eventually offer more than just golf as it is developed," said Scott.

It will provide a hospitality-led golf facility for the city and a full package of leisure experiences for visitors to the area.

The Mount Golf and Country Club will cater to both golfers and non-golfers including entertainment options.

Scott said that the 18-hole, par 72 golf course is already in great condition and Aspen Leisure intended to further enhance and expand the facilities, including a driving range, improving and expanding the gym and leisure facilities, and maintaining the popular Adventure Dinosaur Golf course.

"We are excited to expand our hospitality offering in Wolverhampton. Our plans to develop The Mount Golf and Country Club will create an exceptional golfing experience for our guests, with top-quality facilities and entertainment options, as well as enhancing the facilities for Perton's current members and making the facility a one-stop leisure destination for both golfers and families.

"We will provide transport between the two sites for residents, allowing them to use the driving range and clubhouse sports bar facilities. The synergy between the two sites will create a unique experience for visitors and corporate clients, making it the perfect location for society days," he explained.

"The acquisition of Perton Park Golf Club is an exciting opportunity for The Mount Hotel, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to The Mount Golf and Country Club for an exceptional golfing and leisure experience," he added.

The Mount is AA four-star rated and has won a number of awards in recent years. It has been owned by Aspen for 12 years and is nearly 90 years old.