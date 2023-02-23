Notification Settings

Morrisons confirm Prime stocks, with a maximum cap applied

By Matthew Panter

Morrisons have confirmed they are now stocking Prime in stores – with a maximum cap of four per customer.

Prime Drinks. Photo: Sunil Midda
The supermarket revealed it will be selling Prime Hydration Ice Pop 500mland Prime Hydration Tropical Punch 500ml as well as Lemon Lime 500ml and Blue Raspberry 500ml, all for £2.

"We are now stocking the much-sought after Prime Hydration Energy Drink in the majority of our stores while stocks last," a spokeswoman said.

She added there was a maximum cap of four per customer across the range.

The viral drink, launched at the beginning of 2022 by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, has caused hysteria among teenagers trying to get a hold of the bottles, which retail at £1.99.

It has been seen in convenience stores reselling for as much as £20, and even seen on eBay listings for £50 per bottle.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

