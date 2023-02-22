Black Country brewery launches new bitter going to pubs this week

The new Drum Bitter

Drum Bitter is being brewed by Davenports at Smethwick, promoting it as “it’s a bitter that can’t be beat".

The 3.6 per cent strength classic session keg bitter is golden in colour.

Paran Sandhu, head brewer at Davenports, said: “It is an important lower strength keg ale for session drinking, the craft keg ale is a fast-growing sector dominated by large UK brewing brands, so it’s great to add personality and something locally brewed with a strong authentic back story.

Drum uses a mix of British, European and World hops and quality British Malts.

Cen Hayward, sales director added: “As heritage brands go, Davenports takes some beating. The company is built on strong foundations and that helps to propel their strategy of expanding, elevating, and reaching new customers.

"The company has already added new pubs to the portfolio this year, and this new bitter is the first of several new ales you can expect. I’m excited by Drum Bitter and its potential across our own pubs, and indeed other pub chains. It is a year of growth for the company – sustained growth.”

The first Davenports pub to receive Drum Bitter will be The Queens Head pub on Steelhouse Lane, Birmingham followed by The Port House on Bridge Street, Stourport on Severn on Friday. February 24.