Judge to hear appeal by Walsall bar that lost license due to allegations of crime and anti-social behaviour

Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill, in Bridge Street, Walsall, lost its permit following a council licensing hearing in November prompting the operators to lodge an appeal before magistrates.
At a hearing in Dudley on Wednesday the case was adjourned for a three-day trial of the issues before a district judge at Walsall Magistrates Court instead in July.
The premises was labelled a public nuisance following a string of complaints, but the licensee Derrick Minott claimed the decision to revoke its licence was harsh and disproportionate submitting an appeal against the decision.
It was granted a premit in March 2020 for live and recorded music, late night refreshment, and the sale of alcohol until 4am all week with customers departing by 4.30am.