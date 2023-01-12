Notification Settings

Judge to hear appeal by Walsall bar that lost license due to allegations of crime and anti-social behaviour

By Deborah Hardiman

The appeal case by the operators a bar where the licence was revoked due to allegations of crime and anti-social behaviour is to be heard by a judge.

Lexx Jerkz Bar & Grill, in Bridge Street, Walslall
Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill, in Bridge Street, Walsall, lost its permit following a council licensing hearing in November prompting the operators to lodge an appeal before magistrates.

At a hearing in Dudley on Wednesday the case was adjourned for a three-day trial of the issues before a district judge at Walsall Magistrates Court instead in July.

The premises was labelled a public nuisance following a string of complaints, but the licensee Derrick Minott claimed the decision to revoke its licence was harsh and disproportionate submitting an appeal against the decision.

It was granted a premit in March 2020 for live and recorded music, late night refreshment, and the sale of alcohol until 4am all week with customers departing by 4.30am.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

