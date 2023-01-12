Judge to hear appeal by Walsall bar that lost license due to allegations of crime and anti-social behaviour

Lexx Jerkz Bar & Grill, in Bridge Street, Walslall

Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill, in Bridge Street, Walsall, lost its permit following a council licensing hearing in November prompting the operators to lodge an appeal before magistrates.

At a hearing in Dudley on Wednesday the case was adjourned for a three-day trial of the issues before a district judge at Walsall Magistrates Court instead in July.

The premises was labelled a public nuisance following a string of complaints, but the licensee Derrick Minott claimed the decision to revoke its licence was harsh and disproportionate submitting an appeal against the decision.