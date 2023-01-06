Barber shop in suburb of Wolverhampton closes due to lack of staff

Jimmy Trims barbershop on Castlecroft road before signage was removed earlier this week

Jimmy Trims Barbershops closed its shop on Castlecroft Road in Finchfield at the beginning of the week, with all signages and frontages for the shop taken down.

It means that customers to the shop will have to visit one of the shops nearby in Tettenhall Wood, Pennfields or Wombourne.

Despite the closure of this shop, a member of the Jimmy Trims team said there was no drama and the closure was down to lack of staff.