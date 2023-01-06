Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Barber shop in suburb of Wolverhampton closes due to lack of staff

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonBusinessPublished: Comments

A popular barber's chain has closed a shop due to being unable to get enough staff to run it.

Jimmy Trims barbershop on Castlecroft road before signage was removed earlier this week
Jimmy Trims barbershop on Castlecroft road before signage was removed earlier this week

Jimmy Trims Barbershops closed its shop on Castlecroft Road in Finchfield at the beginning of the week, with all signages and frontages for the shop taken down.

It means that customers to the shop will have to visit one of the shops nearby in Tettenhall Wood, Pennfields or Wombourne.

Despite the closure of this shop, a member of the Jimmy Trims team said there was no drama and the closure was down to lack of staff.

He said: "At Castlecroft, we just couldn't staff it any more, but we have two other sites just around the corner."

Business
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News