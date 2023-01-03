Shoppers give economy much-needed boost over festive period

McArthurGlen manager David Jackson

Retail tracking agency reported there had been a 50 per cent rise in shopper numbers on Boxing Day compared to the Covid-hit Boxing Day last year. However, footfall was still 30 per cent lower than 2019.

High Street shops also received a boost with more people opting to buy presents over the counter due to the ongoing postal strike.

Cannock designer outlet village McArthurGlen recorded its highest number of visitors ever with a quarter of a million people shopping there in December.

Manager David said: "We have had a 25 per cent increase in visitors year on year, with 250,000 visitors in December. We now have 62 outlets, including the second most popular Hugo Boss shop in the country, and all are very pleased with trade.

"Customers know they are getting 30 per cent discounts when they come, during the week we see people come from the locality but during the weekend shoppers come from further afield."

"Only 9 per cent of our visitors use public transport so we have not really been hit by the rail strikes either."

He added: "We are pleased with the performance of our food and drink outlets, we have just had a Pizza Express open, and this helps the amount of time shoppers spend at McArthurGlen."

And the centre manager is looking forward to a successful 2023 at the designer outlet village, which opened during the pandemic in April 2021.

He said: "We have got a very exciting year ahead, with new brands opting to open at McArthurGlen, I cannot say much at the moment but watch out for a big announcement in April."

Shopping habits and traditions have also changed over recent years. Whereas January sales discounts had eager shoppers queuing overnight thirty years ago the popularity of Boxing Day bargain hunting became more popular.

However, trends have shown British shoppers have followed the Americans in buying big ticket items on Black Friday at the end of November.