Campaign launched to stop Smethwick pub being turned into giant HMO

The Hollybush, The Uplands

A planning application has already been lodged to change the use of The Hollybush, The Uplands, to a home of multiple occupation.

Three new buildings will need to be erected as well as the pub being changed to accommodate the new rooms.

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur has launched a campaign against the new HMO and a protest will be held outside in January.

She said: "This is my area, my family live here, we can not allow such a huge change to happen, from a pub to a 23 bed HMO, it is total madness.

"Residents have already handed in a petition about this and a lot of complaints have already been lodged with Sandwell Council. We cannot let Smethwick turn into an Erdington like Birmingham Council allowed."

She added: "I will do everything in my power to stop this plan and protect the people of Smethwick."

HMOs are notorious for turning streets in Birmingham into crime-ridden hotspots, and Councillor Kaur is determined to stop Sandwell replicating those problems.

Using money from the benefits system landlords can charge up to £900 a room by providing support to vulnerable people, often consisting of an hour meeting a week. HMOs mostly house single men, many with addictions or recently released from jail.

HMOs also are renowned for having strict rules for occupants including not allowing guests or loved ones to stay over night, which often increase the isolation and loneliness of residents.

The Hollybush is a Victorian pub which has a distinctive terracotta facade. The pub ceased trading before the pandemic and is believed to have been sold in meantime. Under the plans the original facade of the building will remain.

The planning statement for the application said: "This is an application for full planning permission for the change of use of the pub to create 23 HMO units, along with the erection of three dwellings within the existing beer garden. The application is submitted on behalf of the applicant, Mr G Dillon.

"The proposals would breathe life back into this site by revitalizing and enhancing the existing retail unit (by subdivision and usage) and by adding new modern dwellings. This would contribute to the residential locality and modernise the existing street elevation.

"The proposals will also ensure that occupiers and operators will occupy the new buildings and provide much needed accommodation for the area."