Seven Black Country takeaways and restaurants score one in latest food hygiene ratings

The seven takeaways and restaurants are among 81 businesses selling food that have recently been inspected by their local councils in conjunction with the agency.
Takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food are inspected on their hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.
Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.
In the latest ratings, seven businesses scored one out of five, three received a score of two, 18 were rated at three, 25 locations ended up with a score of four and 28 received the top mark of five.
See all the latest ratings below.
One out of five
Aj & Pav's Plaice Ltd at 115 Green Lane, Walsall
BrrGrr at 173 Stafford Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton
Chopsticks at 413 Birmingham New Road, Dudley
Golden Garden at 51 Central Drive, Lower Gornal
Lounge 101 at 101 Kent Road, Halesowen
Okra Modern Indian at 16-18 Mill Street, Stafford
Spring Road Fish Bar at 58 Spring Road, Wolverhampton
Two out of five
Golden Bowl at 126 High Street, Bloxwich
Rose And Crown Public House at Hagley Road, Halesowen
Spice River at 75 Lichfield Road, Wolverhampton
Three out of five
4 Seasons Pizza at 12-14 High Street, Sedgley
876 Lounge at 70 High Street, Dudley
Dilshad International at 14-15 Halesowen Road, Halesowen
Gornal Fryer at 2 Louise Street, Lower Gornal
Iglu Desserts at 7 Owen Road, Merridale, Wolverhampton
Jade Garden at 1 Woodlands Centre, Wood Lane, Willenhall
My Festival Events Ltd at The Hangar, Pearson Street, Wolverhampton
New Rainbow Hill at 163 Coombs Road, Halesowen
Ocean City at 50 Wynall Lane, Wollescote, Stourbridge
Owd Parch Caff at 157a Old Park Road, Dudley
Red Chilli at 2f High Street, Wollaston, Stourbridge
The Red Forte Restaurant at 62 High Street, Wollaston, Stourbridge
Rose Pizza at 95 High Street, West Bromwich
Salathip Thai Cuisine at 42 Market Street, Kingswinford
Stourbridge Institute Social Club at 12 Market Street, Stourbridge
The Swynnerton Arms at Windmill Hill, Rough Close
Wetherspoons at The Clifton, Bull Ring, Sedgley, Dudley
Zaks Plaice at 163 High Street, Brierley Hill
Four out of five
Belt Road Working Mens Club at Victoria Working Mens Clubs, Belt Road, High Town
Bombai Kitchen at 31 Tower View Road, Great Wyrley
Double Happy at 7 Charterfield Shopping Centre, Kingswinford
Emerald at 16 Albion Street, Wall Heath, Kingswinford
Fat Punjabi at 4 Alderwood Precinct, Sedgley
Food 2 Go at 194 Princess Parade, High Street, West Bromwich
Halesowen Cricket Club at Grange Road, Halesowen
The Hangry Moose@The Railway at 8 Pedmore Road, Lye
Hong Kong at 17 Anchor Road, Aldridge
The Indian Smokehouse Bar and Grill at 27 Reform Street, West Bromwich
Kelly's Kitchen at 4 Salters Road, Walsall Wood
The Kitchen at 4a Bilbrook Road, Bilbrook, Wolverhampton
The Lighthouse at 153 Coombs Road, Halesowen
Little Dessert Shop at Unit 11 The Farley Centre, High Street
Mary Stevens Hospice Coffeestop at 52-53 High Street, Stourbridge
Mizan Spice at 6 Salters Road, Walsall Wood
Must Bangladeshi & Indian Cuisine at 19 Market Square, Rugeley
The Olive Tree at 24-25 Stone Street, Dudley
Peter's Kitchen at 27 Albion Street, Rugeley
The Port n Ale at 178 Horseley Heath, Tipton
The Railway at 8 Pedmore Road, Lye, Stourbridge
Red Peppers at 7 Horse Fair, Rugeley
Shipleys Amusements at 41a-42 High Street, Stourbridge
Spon Lane Fish Bar at 141 Spon Lane, West Bromwich
Five out of five
The Barley Mow at 28 Main Road, Milford, Stafford
Bar No 3 at 3, Anson Street, Rugeley
Bigmouths Kitchen Halesowen at Rose And Crown Public House, Hagley Road, Halesowen
Costa Coffee at 7b Penkridge Retail Park, Wolverhampton Road, Penkridge
Costa Limited at 8 New Square, West Bromwich
Courtyard Cafe at New Cross Hospital
Eastside Cafe at New Cross Hospital
Elisabeth Arms at Overfield Drive, Wolverhampton
Food Cycle Dudley at St Francis Parish Centre, Laurel Road, Dudley
Frangoz Wolv Ltd at 7 Long Knowle Lane, Wolverhampton
GSJ's Cafe at Unit 40a, Coneygre Industrial Estate, Tipton
Hollie's Tea Rooms of Wordsley at 85 High Street, Wordsley, Stourbridge
The Huntingtree at 125 Alexandra Road, Halesowen
McDonald's at 90 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton
The Mount Pleasant at 115 Cot Lane, Kingswinford
Nickleodeon at Unit 8, Bentley Bridge Park, Bentleybridge Way, Wolverhampton
North Lobby Cafe at New Cross Hospital
Play-tropolis at 5a Wombrook Business Park, Planks Lane, Wombourne
Radhuni at 4 Mill Street, Rumer Hill
Rucci Indian Takeaway at 105 Fernwood Drive, Rugeley
S & K Catering @ Lea Hall Social Club at Lea Hall Miners Welfare And Social Club, Sandy Lane, Rugeley
Subway at 10 Penkridge Retail Park, Wolverhampton Road, Penkridge
Top UKs Fried Chicken Pizza at 220 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley
Village Café at 31 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston
Wednesbury Civil Defence Club at Hawthorn Road, Wednesbury
Westside Cafe at New Cross Hospital
Whites Coffee Bar at Unit At Oakedge Park, Lichfield Road, Shugborough
Winding Wheel at Hawks Green District Centre, Heath Way, Heath Hayes