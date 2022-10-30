Seven Black Country takeaways and restaurants score one in latest food hygiene ratings

More than 80 businesses across the Black Country and Staffordshire have received new hygiene ratings in recent weeks

The seven takeaways and restaurants are among 81 businesses selling food that have recently been inspected by their local councils in conjunction with the agency.

Takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food are inspected on their hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.

Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.

In the latest ratings, seven businesses scored one out of five, three received a score of two, 18 were rated at three, 25 locations ended up with a score of four and 28 received the top mark of five.

See all the latest ratings below.

One out of five

Aj & Pav's Plaice Ltd at 115 Green Lane, Walsall

BrrGrr at 173 Stafford Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton

Chopsticks at 413 Birmingham New Road, Dudley

Golden Garden at 51 Central Drive, Lower Gornal

Lounge 101 at 101 Kent Road, Halesowen

Okra Modern Indian at 16-18 Mill Street, Stafford

Spring Road Fish Bar at 58 Spring Road, Wolverhampton

Two out of five

Golden Bowl at 126 High Street, Bloxwich

Rose And Crown Public House at Hagley Road, Halesowen

Spice River at 75 Lichfield Road, Wolverhampton

Three out of five

4 Seasons Pizza at 12-14 High Street, Sedgley

876 Lounge at 70 High Street, Dudley

Dilshad International at 14-15 Halesowen Road, Halesowen

Gornal Fryer at 2 Louise Street, Lower Gornal

Iglu Desserts at 7 Owen Road, Merridale, Wolverhampton

Jade Garden at 1 Woodlands Centre, Wood Lane, Willenhall

My Festival Events Ltd at The Hangar, Pearson Street, Wolverhampton

New Rainbow Hill at 163 Coombs Road, Halesowen

Ocean City at 50 Wynall Lane, Wollescote, Stourbridge

Owd Parch Caff at 157a Old Park Road, Dudley

Red Chilli at 2f High Street, Wollaston, Stourbridge

The Red Forte Restaurant at 62 High Street, Wollaston, Stourbridge

Rose Pizza at 95 High Street, West Bromwich

Salathip Thai Cuisine at 42 Market Street, Kingswinford

Stourbridge Institute Social Club at 12 Market Street, Stourbridge

The Swynnerton Arms at Windmill Hill, Rough Close

Wetherspoons at The Clifton, Bull Ring, Sedgley, Dudley

Zaks Plaice at 163 High Street, Brierley Hill

Four out of five

Belt Road Working Mens Club at Victoria Working Mens Clubs, Belt Road, High Town

Bombai Kitchen at 31 Tower View Road, Great Wyrley

Double Happy at 7 Charterfield Shopping Centre, Kingswinford

Emerald at 16 Albion Street, Wall Heath, Kingswinford

Fat Punjabi at 4 Alderwood Precinct, Sedgley

Food 2 Go at 194 Princess Parade, High Street, West Bromwich

Halesowen Cricket Club at Grange Road, Halesowen

The Hangry Moose@The Railway at 8 Pedmore Road, Lye

Hong Kong at 17 Anchor Road, Aldridge

The Indian Smokehouse Bar and Grill at 27 Reform Street, West Bromwich

Kelly's Kitchen at 4 Salters Road, Walsall Wood

The Kitchen at 4a Bilbrook Road, Bilbrook, Wolverhampton

The Lighthouse at 153 Coombs Road, Halesowen

Little Dessert Shop at Unit 11 The Farley Centre, High Street

Mary Stevens Hospice Coffeestop at 52-53 High Street, Stourbridge

Mizan Spice at 6 Salters Road, Walsall Wood

Must Bangladeshi & Indian Cuisine at 19 Market Square, Rugeley

The Olive Tree at 24-25 Stone Street, Dudley

Peter's Kitchen at 27 Albion Street, Rugeley

The Port n Ale at 178 Horseley Heath, Tipton

The Railway at 8 Pedmore Road, Lye, Stourbridge

Red Peppers at 7 Horse Fair, Rugeley

Rose Pizza at 95 High Street, West Bromwich

Shipleys Amusements at 41a-42 High Street, Stourbridge

Spon Lane Fish Bar at 141 Spon Lane, West Bromwich

Five out of five

The Barley Mow at 28 Main Road, Milford, Stafford

Bar No 3 at 3, Anson Street, Rugeley

Bigmouths Kitchen Halesowen at Rose And Crown Public House, Hagley Road, Halesowen

Costa Coffee at 7b Penkridge Retail Park, Wolverhampton Road, Penkridge

Costa Limited at 8 New Square, West Bromwich

Courtyard Cafe at New Cross Hospital

Eastside Cafe at New Cross Hospital

Elisabeth Arms at Overfield Drive, Wolverhampton

Food Cycle Dudley at St Francis Parish Centre, Laurel Road, Dudley

Frangoz Wolv Ltd at 7 Long Knowle Lane, Wolverhampton

GSJ's Cafe at Unit 40a, Coneygre Industrial Estate, Tipton

Hollie's Tea Rooms of Wordsley at 85 High Street, Wordsley, Stourbridge

The Huntingtree at 125 Alexandra Road, Halesowen

McDonald's at 90 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton

The Mount Pleasant at 115 Cot Lane, Kingswinford

Nickleodeon at Unit 8, Bentley Bridge Park, Bentleybridge Way, Wolverhampton

North Lobby Cafe at New Cross Hospital

Play-tropolis at 5a Wombrook Business Park, Planks Lane, Wombourne

Radhuni at 4 Mill Street, Rumer Hill

Rucci Indian Takeaway at 105 Fernwood Drive, Rugeley

S & K Catering @ Lea Hall Social Club at Lea Hall Miners Welfare And Social Club, Sandy Lane, Rugeley

Subway at 10 Penkridge Retail Park, Wolverhampton Road, Penkridge

Top UKs Fried Chicken Pizza at 220 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley

Village Café at 31 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston

Wednesbury Civil Defence Club at Hawthorn Road, Wednesbury

Westside Cafe at New Cross Hospital

Whites Coffee Bar at Unit At Oakedge Park, Lichfield Road, Shugborough