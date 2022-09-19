Aldi, Costa and Tesco urgently recall popular food products

Eggs and nuts are among the unlisted ingredients that could be potentially dangerous to those with allergies.
Those who have recently shopped at Tesco, Aldi or Costa are urged to check their products, which the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warns might contain ingredients not listed on the label.
The Food Standards agency is warning people to check their products as some may contain more ingredients which have not been declared on the label.
Customers who may have purchased the items below are asked to return them for a full refund.
Costa Coffee - British Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich
Use by dates: September 11, September 12, September 13, September 14, September 15 and September 16, 2022.
The product is being recalled as it includes mustard, which has not been listed on the label, making it harmful to those who are intolerant.
No other Costa products are said to be affected.
Symptoms of a mustard allergy could involve: a rash, hives, itchiness, trouble breathing, feeling dizzy, nausea, abdominal pain, swelling of the throat. Other symptoms are possible.
Aldi - Bramwells Tartare Sauce
Use by date: April 2023
Pack size: 175g
The FSA advises customers: "If you have bought the above product and have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.
"Aldi is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label. Due to mis-packing, Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites."
Aldi's notice read: "Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.
"We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."
Aldi advises customers to visit aldi.co.uk or contact customerservice.aldi.co.uk/contact for more information.
Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond
Use by date: May 1, May 2 2023.
Pack size: 32g
The biscuit product has been recalled for containing peanuts and sesame which has not been listed on the label. Both ingredients can be potentially fatal to those who are allergic.
Unisnacks Europe Ltd. has issued a recall announcement, contacted allergy support organisations, and issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.
Tesco, Wicked Kitchen - Desserts
Tesco 'Free From' Strawberry Cheesecake
Pack size: 2 x 100g
Use by dates: all date codes
Wicked Kitchen Millionaires Sundae
Pack size: 110g
Use by dates: all date codes
Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake
Pack size: 100g
Use by dates: all date codes
Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake
Pack size: 100g
Use by dates: all date codes
Wicked Kitchen, a vegan food brand sold at Tesco, is recalling three of their deserts, listed above, as well as Tesco's own strawberry cheesecake from its 'free from' range. Tesco is recalling these products as they contain races of walnuts not mentioned on the label. Anyone with an allergy to nuts could face a possible risk to health.