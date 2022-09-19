Aldi, Costa and Tesco urgently recall popular food products

Tesco and Wicked Kitchen desserts. Picture: FSA/Tesco

Eggs and nuts are among the unlisted ingredients that could be potentially dangerous to those with allergies.

Those who have recently shopped at Tesco, Aldi or Costa are urged to check their products, which the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warns might contain ingredients not listed on the label.

Customers who may have purchased the items below are asked to return them for a full refund.

Costa Coffee - British Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich

Costa roast chicken salad sandwich. Picture: FSA/Costa

Use by dates: September 11, September 12, September 13, September 14, September 15 and September 16, 2022.

The product is being recalled as it includes mustard, which has not been listed on the label, making it harmful to those who are intolerant.

No other Costa products are said to be affected.

Symptoms of a mustard allergy could involve: a rash, hives, itchiness, trouble breathing, feeling dizzy, nausea, abdominal pain, swelling of the throat. Other symptoms are possible.

Aldi - Bramwells Tartare Sauce

Bramwells Tartare Sauce. Picture: FSA/Aldi

Use by date: April 2023

Pack size: 175g

The FSA advises customers: "If you have bought the above product and have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

"Aldi is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label. Due to mis-packing, Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites."

Aldi's notice read: "Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

"We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."

Aldi advises customers to visit aldi.co.uk or contact customerservice.aldi.co.uk/contact for more information.

Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond

Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond. Picture: FSA/Lotte

Use by date: May 1, May 2 2023.

Pack size: 32g

The biscuit product has been recalled for containing peanuts and sesame which has not been listed on the label. Both ingredients can be potentially fatal to those who are allergic.

Unisnacks Europe Ltd. has issued a recall announcement, contacted allergy support organisations, and issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

Tesco, Wicked Kitchen - Desserts

Tesco and Wicked Kitchen desserts. Picture: FSA/Tesco

Tesco 'Free From' Strawberry Cheesecake

Pack size: 2 x 100g

Use by dates: all date codes

Wicked Kitchen Millionaires Sundae

Pack size: 110g

Use by dates: all date codes

Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake

Pack size: 100g

Use by dates: all date codes

Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake

Pack size: 100g

Use by dates: all date codes