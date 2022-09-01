City site for new self-storage business

StoreAway Birmingham

Work has already begun on the 60,500 sq ft empty store, which closed in 2006, to transform it into an urban storage hub.

It will open to the public on Monday, September 5 and is part of StoreAway’s disruptive plans to repurpose more than a quarter of a million sq ft of unoccupied retail and leisure space across the country into convenient storage.

Originally built in 1955 for C&A, the former department store will be given a new lease of life as it becomes home to 650 lockers across three floors.

Managing director of StoreAway Richard Lanyon said: “Our long-term vision for the future is clear and while the concept is still in its infancy, we have captured the attention of owners such as Legal & General.

"The new store sits in a prime location in UK’s second largest city and is in the perfect place for our facility to thrive due to it being right on the doorstep of our many different types of customers that we know this service will be of benefit to.”

StoreAway’s flagship site opened in Liverpool back in May, before the brand launched its Cheltenham offering in June. Further sites have now been confirmed in Bath, Basildon and Swindon, with their associated openings expected later this year and early in 2023.

Joint managing director an founder of StoreAway Christian Yates said: “When developing this concept, we wanted to revolutionise the inclusivity of modern life, meaning that the one size fits all approach no longer works. By excluding this, we have been able to open new doors to those seeking flexibility and control over their own time, space and routine.

"Birmingham is the perfect place for StoreAway to thrive, as the face of the city continues to change with continued investment being poured into it, meaning more people look to new ventures like ours. This idea is inclusive of all demographics, from those moving house and needing a place for their furniture, companies requiring extra stockroom space or individuals on the lookout for a place to store their clutter. Our flexible lease options are available to give people control of their storage and it allows them to find what works best for them.”

Supporting the launch and operations of each site is leading independent storage consultancy Engage, led by Anthony Adams and Mark Van Adrichem.