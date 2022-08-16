Jobs on offer at new £200,000 gaming centre

Merkur Slots. Photo: Google

Merkur Slots rooms featuring slot machines is based in the Moor Centre, in Brierley Hill, and is part of the company's high street £10 million investment programme.

The new branch features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games.

Customers will also be served free refreshments.

Chief operating officer of MERKUR Slots’ parent company MERKUR Casino UK Mark Schertle said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Brierley Hill and the surrounding area, through the creation of these new jobs.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022.

“Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment.