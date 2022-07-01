New director for JLR

Barbara Bergmeier

Barbara Bergmeier heads the new industrial operations organisation that incorporates responsibilities currently split across manufacturing, purchasing and supply chain teams.

The key priority will be to continue to transform at speed the company’s robust, sustainable end-to-end supply chain as part of a fully connected industrial strategy

Barbara Bergmeier brings more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing, supply chain and supplier relations across original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers.

The appointment will help Jaguar Land Rover, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 north of Wolverhampton, accelerate its Reimagine strategy, including achievement of net zero carbon emissions across supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

She has joined Jaguar Land Rover from Airbus Defence and Space, where she was executive vice president and head of operations.

She also worked for almost 25 years at the BMW Group in international roles including Vice president of chassis and drive components and vice president of assembly and logistics.

Barbara said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Jaguar Land Rover at a time of strategic transformation. It is an exciting opportunity to create a fully connected, holistic industrial strategy, supported by the strongest supplier relations, that maximises the quality, efficiency and sustainability of our industrial operations around the world.

"People are at the heart of any business and, as Jaguar Land Rover pioneers a new era of electrification and digitalisation, I’m delighted to be part of the team contributing to its future success as the company moves to fully embody the modern luxury philosophy in everything it does.”