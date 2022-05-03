High-profile property solicitor joins to head up Talbot’s flagship new HQ

Keith Yates, Prayag Patel (both Talbots Law) with Andy Street at the official Waterfront opening

Prayag Patel, a renowned conveyancing solicitor, has joined Talbots Law to spearhead the firm’s move into its flagship new premises.

In his 18 years with Premier Property Lawyers, which formed part of the original MyHomeMove and, more recently, the Simplify Group, Prayag saw his role grow from newly qualified solicitor to head of conveyancing, taking responsibility for the Leicester and Newcastle sites and doubling the size of his team in just five years at the helm.

He will now front Talbots Law’s national conveyancing department and new build teams, which will be based in a brand-new facility at The Waterfront.

A £400,000 investment, the new HQ was officially opened by Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street. It will house all key management teams.

Mr Patel said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining Talbots and what impressed me most is the ambition of the team to build on the already incredibly high volume and quality of service we offer.

“I believe that my background in volume conveyancing positions me perfectly to lead this department into an exciting future and I’m thrilled to have a chance to play my part in it and emulate the success I’ve enjoyed in my previous role.”

Dave Hodgetts, chief executive of Talbots Law, added his support: “Prayag is a high-profile addition and his success to date speaks for itself.

“Our conveyancing departments are renowned nationwide and, with him on board, we believe that we can increase volume while maintaining the high standard of service that has made us such a popular choice for residential conveyancing across the country.

“People are our greatest asset and we’re delighted to have such an excellent lawyer and leader joining our senior team.”

Talbots was in the top 10 law firms in the UK for conveyancing last year by volume, with more than 13,000 conveyancing matters handled in 2021. It also won the British Conveyancing Award for New Build Team of the Year for 2022.

In the past 12 months, the company has grown considerably in other areas, adding new departments, joining the Real Living Wage Foundation, and taking the decision to become an employee ownership trust in November 2021, meaning the staff now own 100 per cent of the shares in the business and have greater control over future growth.

Prayag’s addition also lends weight to Talbots’ “#Project100”, which is the company’s campaign to add 100 new people to the business in 2022. More than 40 new starters have joined since the New Year with roles still available across multiple departments, including all property-focused teams.

Mr Hodgetts added: “Our decision to recruit a new head of conveyancing came in the wake of Keith Yates’ retirement following a prestigious 40-year career in residential property. He has been a fantastic servant and has overseen the significant growth of the conveyancing department for the last two decades.

“The new HQ in Waterfront is a great facility for our staff and gives us a superb location to continue our growth in the Midlands.”

Following the launch event, Andy Street concluded: “I enjoyed the chance to visit and open this fantastic new facility at the Waterfront and I’m sure the team at Talbots Law are excited to move in.

“I commend Talbots on their impressive nationwide growth driven by their ambition, hard work and can-do positive spirit – all defining characteristics of our vibrant West Midlands business community.